VOLANT, Pa. (KDKA) – On the heels of Pittsburgh suburb Franklin Park being named the best place to live in Pennsylvania in a list compiled by USA Today and 24/7 Wall Street, another area town has been honored.

Volant, Pa., in Lawrence County, was named the best small town of Pennsylvania by Insider.com. Their criteria for the selection were “small towns with a plethora of activities for both locals and visitors.”

“About an hour and a half north of Pittsburgh, you’ll find a charming town named Volant,” The Insider.com said, describing Volant. “Although the town is home to mostly the Amish, it’s a perfect place to visit and experience the Amish lifestyle and quaint community.

“As you tour, horse-drawn carriages will prance past, while each shop you enter will be stocked with Amish goods such as fabrics, spices, and jams. You can even get tours of Amish schoolhouses and farms. If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, the town also hosts a Harry Potter festival every summer.”