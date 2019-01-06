Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A memorial ride was held in Cranberry Township on Sunday to honor and remember a 22-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The family of 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri was joined by 137 bicyclists.

“That’s what’s getting us through this, all the prayers, all the love and support is just showing me what a good person Alek was,” Christina Teimouri, Aleksander’s mother, said.

“Even if you didn’t meet him, he was just an incredible person,” Aleksander’s sister, Aryelle Teimouri, said.

Teimouri was killed the day after Christmas when he was riding his bicycle home from work. He was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Rochester Road.

The family was joined by dozens of riders at the scene of the accident Sunday. A ghost bike was placed there as a reminder of what happened.

Teimouri was a pre-med graduate at the University of Pittsburgh. He was planning to join the Air Force medic rescue squad, hoping to save lives.

“Aleksander was all about love and connection, and that’s what you see in the community,” Arul Teimouri, Aleksander’s father, said.

Air Force recruiter Terry Smith joined the memorial ride.

“He wanted to go out and save lives. He wanted to put his life on the line every day to save other people,” Smith said.

His family says he was dedicated to helping others since he was 12 years old. Teimouri’s organs, skin and bones will be donated to help others.

“I believe four had direct transplants of his heart, liver, his two kidneys, and also the bones and skin will help hundreds of people,” Christina said.

“He’s still alive and we feel him every day. He hasn’t left us,” Christina said.