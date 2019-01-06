Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Conor Lamb tied the knot with fiancee Hayley Haldeman on Saturday.

The congressman who represents the 17th district posted to social media throughout the journey over the weekend.

Lamb initially posted that he and his team were traveling back from Washington D.C. on Friday in order to make it to the wedding festivities on time.

The congressman that recently won his second election posted to Twitter on Saturday saying “En route” as he was pictured walking in a black and white tuxedo.

Lamb’s final part of the journey was captured in an image of the politician walking hand in arm down the aisle with his wife.

They got me to the church on time. pic.twitter.com/4De29EOzT1 — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) January 6, 2019

Lamb was part of the 116th United States Congress that was sworn in on Thursday.