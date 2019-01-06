Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have made a friendly wager over Sunday’s football game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Illinois governor-elect says he made the wager because “Here in Illinois, we all know” the Bears will win the wild-card game at Soldier Field.

Me and incoming governor of Illinois @JBPritzker have a bet going for today’s #PHIvsCHI playoff game.@Eagles win: he’ll ship us Chicago’s favorite @ElisCheesecake @ChicagoBears win: we’ll send him a @tonylukes cheesesteak with cheese and fried onions#GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2019

If Chicago defeats the defending Super Bowl champions, Wolf says he’ll send cheesesteaks with cheese and fried onions from Tony Luke’s in South Philadelphia.

If the Eagles win, Pritzker will send Eli’s Cheesecake from Chicago.

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs last week.

