  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Man, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania State Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police put out a statewide alert about 83-year-old Athanasius Kartsotis late Saturday night. They say Kartsotis is missing and endangered.

athanasius kartsotis Police Searching For Missing Man Last Seen In Northumberland County

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

Kartsotis is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 4:25 p.m. Saturday on Route 11 in Northumberland County. He was driving a blue 2015 Subaru Legacy sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate reading GDZ-7424.

Anyone who sees Kartsotis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s