NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Northumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police put out a statewide alert about 83-year-old Athanasius Kartsotis late Saturday night. They say Kartsotis is missing and endangered.

Kartsotis is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 4:25 p.m. Saturday on Route 11 in Northumberland County. He was driving a blue 2015 Subaru Legacy sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate reading GDZ-7424.

Anyone who sees Kartsotis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.