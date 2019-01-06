Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pleasant Sunday lies night ahead and Monday temperatures will be above seasonal averages as well into the lower to mid 40s.

Watch for clouds to build in overnight into Monday then rain arrives later Monday evening and last through the night and majority of Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb close to 50 Tuesday before plunging Wednesday behind a cold front that will turn the lingering showers from rain to snow.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! – Kristin Emery