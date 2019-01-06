Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Kmart stores in the Pittsburgh area shuttered Sunday.

Employees told KDKA the Kmart locations in New Kensington and Shaler Township would be closing their doors for good at the end of the day.

Sears Holdings announced those stores would be closing back in October when the retail chain filed for bankruptcy.

Since then, the company has released two more lists of closures. The stores on the most recent lists are expected to close in February and March.

A number of Kmart stores in the Pittsburgh area have been forced to close over the past few years.