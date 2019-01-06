Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought on two new special assistants over the weekend.

Jeff Banister and David Eckstein were both hired as baseball operations special assistants.

Banister was a member of the Pirates organization for 29 seasons, most recently serving as the bench coach from August 2010 through the 2014 season. Banister then left the Pirates and spent four seasons as the manager of the Texas Rangers.

“Jeff Banister returns to the Pirates as a valuable resource, instructor and advisor for our front office, Major League team and player development system,” Neal Huntington, Pirates executive vice president and general manager, said in a release.

Eckstein, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, played in the big leagues for 10 seasons and was named the MVP of the 2006 World Series.

More recently, Eckstein has served as a guest infield instructor for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during spring training and worked with Tony La Russa and the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball operations staff during spring training. He has also worked in various capacities for USA Baseball’s 18U National team.

“David Eckstein brings intelligence, intensity and a unique drive and energy to the Pirates organization,” Huntington said in a release.

Eckstein’s brother Rick Eckstein was hired as the Pirates hitting coach in November 2018.