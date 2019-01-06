Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re job hunting in the new year, Pittsburgh is one of the best places to be, according to a new study.

WalletHub released its list of 2019’s best cities for jobs on Thursday. They looked at 182 U.S. cities and compared them based on two key dimensions — job market and socio-economics.

Pittsburgh landed the number 15 spot on the list overall.

The city came in second in the socio-economics category, which took into consideration factors like median annual income, average work and commute time, transit accessibility of workplace, housing affordability, family-friendliness, dating-friendliness and safety.

Burlington, Va., was the only city to beat Pittsburgh in the socio-economics ranking.

Pittsburgh ranked lower in the job market category, coming in 34th. That category compared job opportunities, employment growth, job satisfaction, monthly average starting salary and full-time employment.

WalletHub’s top 5 cities for jobs in 2019 are as follows:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Columbia, Md.

3. Orlando, Fla.

4. San Francisco

5. Colorado Springs, Colo.

In October, Pittsburgh was named on another list of the best cities for jobs.

Glassdoor conducted its annual jobs report to find the 25 best cities for jobs in 2018. Pittsburgh took the top spot with nearly 92,000 job openings and a median base salary of $46,500, according to their report.