Filed Under:Augustus Gray, Criminal Homicide, Local TV, Nehlah Stubblefield, Teen Killed, Tremayne Wilmer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the 2017 shooting death of a 14-year-old Woodland Hills student.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested 47-year-old Tremayne Wilmer, of Verona, and 33-year-old Nehlah Sutbblefield, of Verona, on Monday.

tremayne wilmer nehlah stubblefield 2 Arrested In Woodland Hills Students 2017 Shooting Death

Tremayne Wilmer, Nehlah Stubblefield (Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Wilmer is facing criminal homicide charges for the 2017 shooting death of 14-year-old Augustus Gray, of Braddock.

Stubblefield, Wilmer’s girlfriend, is facing charges of perjury and false swearing in connection with the investigation.

augustus c gray 2 Arrested In Woodland Hills Students 2017 Shooting Death

Augustus Gray (Photo Credit: STK Embrace Life/Facebook)

Gray was found shot in the head in Lincoln-Lemington on Nov. 25, 2017.

Wilmer and Stubblefield were booked into the Allegheny County Jail.

Comments
  1. Dan Garstecki (@DanGarstecki) says:
    January 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM

    Nice pic of the kid throwing gang signs!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s