PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the 2017 shooting death of a 14-year-old Woodland Hills student.
The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested 47-year-old Tremayne Wilmer, of Verona, and 33-year-old Nehlah Sutbblefield, of Verona, on Monday.
Wilmer is facing criminal homicide charges for the 2017 shooting death of 14-year-old Augustus Gray, of Braddock.
Stubblefield, Wilmer’s girlfriend, is facing charges of perjury and false swearing in connection with the investigation.
Gray was found shot in the head in Lincoln-Lemington on Nov. 25, 2017.
Wilmer and Stubblefield were booked into the Allegheny County Jail.
