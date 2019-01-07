Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONORA (AP/KDKA) — Officials say service has mostly been restored to hundreds of Pennsylvania utility customers who had their natural gas service temporarily shut off.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania shut off service Saturday to about 1,700 customers in Washington County. That came after a contractor working on a gas line in Donora detected an influx of air in the line.

The utility says the decision to suspend service was made “out of an abundance of caution.” It says there’s no threat to customers.

Technicians turned off all gas meters in the affected area in the state’s southwest corner before performing maintenance. The service restoration work started Sunday and roughly 400 people were still without service early Monday.

During the restoration, crews are going door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances.

The company said in a statement: “To help us quickly and safely complete restoration, please note: We need to enter every affected home or business. An adult must be present to allow our employees to restore service.”

The gas company said that a technician with a company ID will come to each home and business to perform the re-light services.

