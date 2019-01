Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Two people were flown to the hospital after a car crashed into the porch of a Connellsville home on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home on South 8th Street near Leisenring Avenue.

Emergency dispatchers say two people who were in the car were flown from the scene.

A gas line was ruptured in the crash.

Further details have not yet been released.

