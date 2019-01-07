  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downtown Pittsburgh, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot three times overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street.

downtown pittsburgh shooting Police: Man Shot 3 Times Outside Downtown Pittsburgh Bar

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to officials, the man was leaving a bar and heading to another one when he was wounded.

Police say he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they don’t have any suspects at this time, but they are talking with three witnesses.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s