PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot three times overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street.

According to officials, the man was leaving a bar and heading to another one when he was wounded.

Police say he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they don’t have any suspects at this time, but they are talking with three witnesses.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

