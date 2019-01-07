PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for people worried the government shutdown would delay their tax refunds.

CBS News says White House officials announced tax refunds will go out and will not be affected by the shutdown.

BREAKING NEWS: White House confirms that tax refunds will go out and will not be impacted by government shutdown. Guidance will come soon to make this official. @CBSNews — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) January 7, 2019

This afternoon reporter Paula Reid confirmed with White House officials that tax refunds will go out.

Officials says more guidance will follow once it is made official.

The announcement was made by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Tax refunds will go out,” acting director Russell Vought told reporters at a Monday briefing.

The Wall Street Journals says Vought told reporters they’re going to try and make the shutdown as “painless as possible consistent with the law.”

Until today, the Trump administration said refunds couldn’t be paid while the IRS was shut because that wasn’t necessary to protect life or government property.