PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman previously convicted in her son’s fatal shooting is facing child endangerment charges again.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Kayleigh Potter, of Pittsburgh, is accused of planning to buy marijuana in Baldwin while at least one teenager was with her.

She was allegedly caught speeding through Baldwin around 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2018, with a 13-year-old girl in the car with her.

Potter is being charged with endangering the welfare of children for allegedly taking a child to buy marijuana at 4 a.m. and intending to use marijuana with the child. She’s also facing charges for speeding.

In August 2017, Potter’s 10-year-old son found her loaded gun in her purse and accidentally shot and killed her 6-year-old son while the two were home alone.

Potter was convicted of endangering the welfare of her children and sentenced to serve 10 years of probation. As part of her probation, she is not allowed to own any firearms. She was also told to complete parenting classes and undergo a mental health evaluation.