  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dry Tavern, Greene County, Kidnapping

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DRY TAVERN, Pa. (AP) – Police say two men kidnapped a woman from her Pennsylvania apartment, hogtied her with electrical tape and threw her into the trunk of a car, but she managed to pop the trunk and run to a nearby home.

State police tell the Observer-Reporter 40-year-old Demitrius Davis and 30-year-old Joseph Dean II attacked the woman Friday over a call she made to a Greene County child protection agency.

demitrius davis joseph dean ii Kidnapped Pa. Woman Escapes Car Trunk, Runs To Nearby Home For Help

Demitrius Davis, Joseph Dean II (Photos Courtesy: Greene County Detention Center)

Police say the men bound her and put a noose around her neck. They told her they were going to kill her and throw her body into a mine.

Police say she was dragged to the car and thrown in. However she found the trunk release lever and ran to a home while the two men chased her.

They are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and terroristic threats.

No attorney information is listed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s