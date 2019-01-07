Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DRY TAVERN, Pa. (AP) – Police say two men kidnapped a woman from her Pennsylvania apartment, hogtied her with electrical tape and threw her into the trunk of a car, but she managed to pop the trunk and run to a nearby home.

State police tell the Observer-Reporter 40-year-old Demitrius Davis and 30-year-old Joseph Dean II attacked the woman Friday over a call she made to a Greene County child protection agency.

Police say the men bound her and put a noose around her neck. They told her they were going to kill her and throw her body into a mine.

Police say she was dragged to the car and thrown in. However she found the trunk release lever and ran to a home while the two men chased her.

They are charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and terroristic threats.

No attorney information is listed.

