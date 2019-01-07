Filed Under:Local TV, McKees Rocks, Missing Man

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Police are searching for a McKees Rocks man who was last seen more than a month ago.

According to McKees Rocks Police, 36-year-old Narbole Dean Cheeks was last seen on Dec. 4, 2018. At the time, he was wearing a brown hoodie, sweatpants and red-and-white Jordan basketball shoes.

(Photo Courtesy: McKees Rocks Police Department)

Police say Cheeks suffers from schizophrenia and his mother says he has wandered away from home before. He left home without his phone, wallet and identification.

Cheeks is described as a biracial man who is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 193 pounds. He has a scar over his left eyebrow.

Anyone who sees Cheeks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact McKees Rocks Police at (412) 331-2302 or call 911.

