PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On National Bobblehead Day, the Pittsburgh Pirates laid out the 2019 dates for the fan-favorite giveaways.

“This season we have 🖐 Bobblehead Nights at PNC Park including a Steve Blass player/broadcaster bobble in honor of Steve’s 60 years with the Club! #NationalBobbleheadDay”

On the annual Star Wars celebration (May 4th) Jameson Taillon is featured with lightsaber in hand. Then fellow-pitcher Chris Archer’s bobblehead day is June 1st.

The Pirates Vintage bobblehead will be given away on July 20th, followed by the Spiderman Bobblehead September 7th.

Finally, the Steve Blass dual player/broadcaster bobblehead will be released on September 28th which celebrates Blass’ 60 years with the organization.

Tickets for the 2019 Pirates season are already on sale.