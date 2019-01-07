Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Tamiya Webb was last seen getting on a Port Authority bus in the Hill District on Sunday.

Webb is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-brown jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans and black Nike shoes, and she was carrying a gold-and-black purse.

Anyone who sees Webb or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details