By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s the calm before the proverbial storm.

There will be a couple of light rain chances through the day with one rain/snow chance in the morning. The second rain chance comes later today with most of the rain arriving after 10 p.m., but could be sooner than that.

three days forecast Changing Weather On The Way After Mostly Dry Day

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The rest of the week turns cold with temperatures slightly below average. Accumulating snow is possible over weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies expected through the day. The afternoon should be dry. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect beginning at 7 p.m. and going through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Wind will be out of the ESE 5-10. Today’s high should be near 50 degrees.

weather advisories Changing Weather On The Way After Mostly Dry Day

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Overnight: Light rain in the way of spotty showers. Wind will be gusting past 25 mph. Rain totals likely won’t be more than a tenth of an inch. Overnight lows stay in the mid- to upper-60s.

tuesday weather futurecast Changing Weather On The Way After Mostly Dry Day

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Tuesday: Spotty rain showers. Model data shows highs in the 50s. KDKA’s Ron Smiley is keeping the forecast high at 49 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Spotty snow showers. Turns colder. Falling temps on Wednesday with highs on Thursday near 30 degrees.

Friday: Chilly, cloudy and dry.

