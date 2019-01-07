Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI Pittsburgh Division and Pleasant Hills Police are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Dollar Bank on Clairton Boulevard near the Century III Mall in Pleasant Hills.

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and left the bank on foot. No one was injured.

Officials did not say how much money the suspect took.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He’s about 6-feet tall and was wearing a reddish brown wig with a green hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.