PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adding to an already long list of awards and honors, former Steelers strong safety and USC Trojan Tory Polamalu has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to USC legend @tpolamalu on making the College Football Hall of Fame! #USCtotheHOF | #FightOn”

Polamalu played defensive back for the Trojans from 1999-2002. He was a team captain for two seasons as well as a two-time All-American selection. He recorded 281 tackles and six interceptions in his four-year career.

Polamalu was drafted in the first round (16th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would go on to win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career as well as being named a four-time All Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year.

Since retirement from the NFL, Polamalu currently serves as the Head of Player Relations for the Alliance of American Football, a new professional league that will kick off in February 2019.

The entire 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class can be seen here.