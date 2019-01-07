By Bob Allen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of killing a woman he was having an affair with has pleaded guilty to murder.

Robert Metz, Sr., 68, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. A tampering charge has been withdrawn.

(Photo Credit: Ross Police Department)

Metz is accused in the strangulation death of 56-year-old Dolores Miller, of Sheraden, last June in the Perrytown Place senior high rise in the 100 block of Highland Pines Drive.

According to the assistant district attorney, Miller was having an extramarital affair with Metz when she decided to break it off.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

At first, Miller was reported as a missing person. Detectives later found her body at Metz’s Ross Township apartment where she was strangled to death. She was discovered in a bathtub full of blood after officials say Metz cut his wrists apparently trying to take his own life.

When asked by the judge why he was pleading guilty, Metz said, “because I am guilty.”

He will be sentenced April 4.

