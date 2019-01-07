  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ardmore Boulevard, East Pittsburgh, Local TV, Route 30

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in East Pittsburgh. At least three people have been transported from the scene.

Emergency dispatchers say Route 30 is expected to be closed in both directions “for quite some time” between Electric Avenue and the Westinghouse Bridge.

State police are taking over the investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s