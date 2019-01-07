Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 Monday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in East Pittsburgh. At least three people have been transported from the scene.

Emergency dispatchers say Route 30 is expected to be closed in both directions “for quite some time” between Electric Avenue and the Westinghouse Bridge.

State police are taking over the investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.

