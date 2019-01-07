Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in southwestern Pennsylvania will fill a vacancy in the state Senate in a special election on April 2.

The office of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack said Monday that it is informing Allegheny and Washington counties of the special election date to fill the remainder of Guy Reschenthaler‘s term.

Reschenthaler resigned from the Senate seat in suburban Pittsburgh last week to become a member of Congress after he won November’s election for a vacant U.S. House seat. Reschenthaler’s Senate term ends in 2020.

The now-vacant Senate seat covers portions of Allegheny and Washington counties.

The parties will pick candidates to run in the special election.

