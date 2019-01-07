Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It turns out linebacker Ryan Shazier wasn’t the only Steelers player to welcome a new member to the family over the weekend.

Cornerback Joe Haden posted a photo in his Instagram story Monday saying, “Crazy how God works. Neighbors in delivery.”

The photo shows Haden posing with his wife, their newborn child, a doctor, Shazier, his fiancee and their newborn son.

A post on Sarah Haden’s Instagram account says Jett Arman Haden was born Friday.

Shazier welcomed Lyon Carter Shazier to the family on Sunday.