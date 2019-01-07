  • KDKA TVOn Air

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Aldi’s is hosting two hiring events as they look to hire store associates.

The first event is being held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Aldi’s location on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

aldi food market Aldi’s Hosting 2 Hiring Events In Westmoreland County

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Bessemer Road in Mount Pleasant.

Job requirements include:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply
  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Sunday-Monday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

Store associates make between $11.30-$12.35 an hour, depending on the location, with a pay increase after six months of employment.

For more information on the hiring events, visit Aldi’s website at this link.

The company plans to add around 700 stores by 2022.

