By Meghan Schiller
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews boarded up a Wilkins Township home early Monday that caught fire overnight.

The fire killed two dogs and injured the Wilkins Township fire marshal.

Firefighters tell KDKA that the fire marshal slipped and fell on some ice and was taken to the hospital. He was alert and talking.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire on Ridgecrest Drive.

wilkins township fire Fire Marshal Injured, 2 Pets Killed In Overnight Wilkins Twp. Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The homeowner was in the hospital and not home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters, but the homeowner’s two dogs died in the fire.

A relative fed the dogs around 7 p.m. Sunday and reported that everything looked normal. The home caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday and is a total loss.

It appeared most of the damage was to the right side of the home. KDKA watched as firefighters battled the blaze using a ladder to the roof. Several windows shattered during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meghan Schiller

