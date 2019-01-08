Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Report: Man Accused Of Hiding Camera Behind Toilet Paper Rolls In Women’s Bathroom At Manufacturing Plant
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police say he hid a recording device in the women’s restroom at a plant North Huntingdon.
Jeff Goldblum Returning Home For Concert, Ticket Sales Benefit Synagogue Shooting Victims
Actor and Pittsburgh-area native Jeff Goldblum is returning home to perform at a show benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Rare January Tornado Hits Ohio, Warning Issued For Mercer County
The warmer temperatures ushered some rare severe weather into western Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.
Warmer Air Brings Rain Into The Area Monday, Cold Front On The Way
Hang on tight! Our weather is going to be all over the place the next couple of days.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat Brady
Inside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.
JuJu Smith-Schuster To Replace Antonio Brown At Pro Bowl
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will replace wide receiver Antonio Brown at the 2019 Pro Bowl.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots For Inexpensive Pizza
Looking to sample the best pizza around town — without breaking the bank? Check out some of the best affordable pizza sources in Pittsburgh.
The 6 Best Southern Spots In Pittsburgh
Craving Southern food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Chicken Wings? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Here are five of the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Pittsburgh
From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here's a roundup of some fun events around Pittsburgh to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Score Affordable Greek Fare
Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you? Here are the best affordable Greek restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Holiday Travel: Travel From Pittsburgh To Portland For The Festival Of Lights
If you love the season’s carols in addition to evergreens and lights, Portland hosts the largest Christmas choral festival in the world.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
Watch Now
Live News KDKA - News At 4:00 p.m.
On Air Schedule:
4:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 4
5:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 5
6:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 6
7:00 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
7:30 PM
Extra
View All Programs
CBS News: President Donald Trump Live Blog
January 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm