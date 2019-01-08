Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some fresh ideas for salads to help you keep those New Year’s resolutions.
Classic Dijon Vinaigrette
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Makes: 2 cups
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Vinegar (White Balsamic, Champagne, or Sherry)
- 1 ½ cups Olive Oil or Canola Oil
- 3 tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 clove Garlic, minced
- 1 ½ tbsp Shallots, minced
- ½ tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground
- ½ tsp Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Whisk all ingredients, except the oil in a small bowl.
- Slowly drizzle in the oil.
- Process can also be done in a food processor or blender.
- Store in a refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Simple Winter Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
- 1 package Market District Beet Greens
- ¼ cup Shallots, shaved
- ½ cup Walnuts, toasted
- 1 pint Blackberries
- ¼ cup Classic Dijon Vinaigrette
Directions:
- Place Beet Greens into a mixing bowl, add vinaigrette and toss.
- Add in the shaved shallots, walnuts, and blackberries, gently toss again.
- Plate onto a platter or into individual bowls and garnish with additional walnuts, & blackberries if desired.
Roasted Mushroom & Watercress Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Mushrooms (Cremini, Shitake, Oyster or White – sliced or chopped)
- 1 package Market District Watercress Lettuce
- ½ cup Parmesan Cheese, shaved
- ¼ cup Classic Dijon Vinaigrette
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Toss mushrooms with ¼ cup of olive oil and season with salt & pepper.
- Place mushrooms onto a parchment-lined baking tray & roast for 25-30 minutes until browns and evenly roasted. Allow the mushrooms to cool before proceeding.
- Place watercress into a large salad bowl, toss with vinaigrette.
- Add in the roasted mushrooms and parmesan cheese, gently toss.
- Plate onto a platter or into individual bowls and garnish with additional shaved parmesan.
Herbed Goat Cheese Logs
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Makes: 1 log
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 log Goat Cheese (there are whole 8 oz & halves 4 oz)
- 1 tbsp Parsley, fresh, minced
- 1 tbsp Basil, fresh, minced
- 1 tbsp Mint, fresh, minced
- 2 tsp Lemon Zest
- 2 tsp Black Pepper, fresh ground
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
Directions:
- Finely mince all the herbs, zest, and black pepper.
- Combine into a small bowl, stir so herbs are well mixed.
- Place the herb mixture onto a small plate.
- Unwrap the goat cheese log & place it onto the plate of herbs.
- Roll the log in the herbs until it is completely crusted, dip each side into the herbs so the entire log is coated.
- Wrap in plastic wrap until ready to use.
- When ready to serve simply drizzle with olive oil, slice, and serve with crackers or bread. (great when paired with salads or on a cheese board.)