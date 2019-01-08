Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Police say a local man hid a motion-activated camera in a women’s restroom.

North Huntingdon Police say Nick Traill took advantage of fellow employees by taking video of them while they used the woman’s restroom at Cleaveland Price Manufacturing.

“We’re a small company,” said Car Heller, the junior operations manager at the company. “IT’s like people in small towns who say ‘I can’t believe it happened here.’ Even as we grow, we want to make sure we help law enforcement in their investigation.”

According to police, Triall set up a hidden digital recording device inside one of the restrooms inside the factory. The camera was placed amongst some toilet paper rolls and was motion activated.

At least four unsuspecting female employees were recorded while using the bathroom. The recording device was eventually discovered and turned over investigators.

When it came to getting to the bottom of the investigation it turns out North Huntingdon Police did not have to go far to find Nick Triall, he came to them.

The 32-year-old Irwin man told investigators that he did place the device with the intent to view it later and watch the woman. Triall stats that the videos were just for him to view.

Triall faces invasion of privacy and other criminal counts and he is now free on $10,000 bond. He was fired from his job at the factory.