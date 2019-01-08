Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warmer temperatures ushered some rare severe weather into western Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Mercer County through 11:15 a.m.

Hail and thunderstorms were reported in the area. Officials were urging people who live in the area of the warning to take cover and move into their basements or another safe spot.

Tornado Warning including Greenville PA, Reynolds Heights PA, Jamestown PA until 11:15 AM EST pic.twitter.com/IDuTRN0utZ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 8, 2019

The same storm spawned an alleged tornado over Mosquito Lake.

Picture of a tornado around 10:30am this morning in Cortland, OH courtesy of the Bazetta Township Road Department. pic.twitter.com/69As1Rdu8u — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 8, 2019

Video of tornado crossing Mosquito lake near Cortland Ohio~ 10:26 am. Courtesy Cortland Police pic.twitter.com/091bdxZnAc — Gary Garnet (@GaryNWS) January 8, 2019

But the warm weather is not expected to last long.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says our chances for rain will increase after 4 p.m. as a cold front begins to sweep through. Temperatures will then begin to fall, plunging into the 30s around midnight.

Showers will then change over to spotty snow showers. Some of these snow showers are expected to be strong enough to briefly leave some snow behind.

By Thursday, winter is set to return to Pittsburgh with a high of only 30 expected.

While much of the area is seeing spring-like weather today, for others, winter never left.

In Somerset County, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches are expected.

In Garrett County, Maryland, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect tonight through Thursday morning. Heavy snow is expected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.