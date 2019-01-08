  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warmer temperatures ushered some rare severe weather into western Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Mercer County through 11:15 a.m.

Hail and thunderstorms were reported in the area. Officials were urging people who live in the area of the warning to take cover and move into their basements or another safe spot.

The same storm spawned an alleged tornado over Mosquito Lake.

But the warm weather is not expected to last long.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says our chances for rain will increase after 4 p.m. as a cold front begins to sweep through. Temperatures will then begin to fall, plunging into the 30s around midnight.

Showers will then change over to spotty snow showers. Some of these snow showers are expected to be strong enough to briefly leave some snow behind.

By Thursday, winter is set to return to Pittsburgh with a high of only 30 expected.

While much of the area is seeing spring-like weather today, for others, winter never left.

In Somerset County, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches are expected.

In Garrett County, Maryland, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect tonight through Thursday morning. Heavy snow is expected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.

  1. Wayne Hartman says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:16 PM

    Thanks to the geo-engineers. They seem to be losing control by the day. Won’t be long now until it cannot be denied. I wonder if there will be Neuremburg type trials for the meteorologists and those in power when the truth of SRM’s and HAARP can no longer be hidden?

