PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor and Pittsburgh-area native Jeff Goldblum is returning home to perform at a show benefiting the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims.

Goldblum, a West Homestead native, will be in concert on Valentine’s Day at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall.

(Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

According to the City Paper, he will perform with his band the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and range from $53.50-$128.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go towards the Tree of Life “Our Victims of Terror” Fund.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, visit the Carnegie Library of Homestead’s website here.

