MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating an overnight break-in and theft at a motorcycle shop in Moon Township.

According to Moon Township Police, officers were called for an alarm going off at All Pro Motorsports on University Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Investigators say the front glass door had been shattered.

Moon Police believe multiple motorcycles were stolen and multiple suspects may have been involved.

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call the Moon Township Police Department at 412-262-5000.

