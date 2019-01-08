Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a late-night shooting and domestic situation in Munhall.

Santanyo Lewis, 44, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is facing charges of aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

According to police, Lewis is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s son in front of a home on East 19th Avenue after 9 p.m. Monday. The shooting followed a domestic incident between Lewis and the victim’s mother.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot in the hip.

The victim reportedly managed to run a few blocks away to the intersection of East 19th and McClure Street in Munhall.

According to the Trib, the man ended up at the home of Homestead Police Chief Jeff DeSimone, who said he heard someone banging on his front door around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say someone had already contacted 911 about the shooting.

Chief DeSimone said the victim was alert and talking, but bleeding. He said he put pressure on the wound and then elevated the man’s feet with pillows until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are looking for Lewis who is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to called the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Allegheny County Police and Munhall Police are investigating.