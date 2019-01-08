Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police say he hid a recording device in the women’s restroom at a plant North Huntingdon.

According to the Trib, 32-year-old Nicholas Traill of Irwin has been arraigned on charges of harassment, possession of obscene materials, invasion of privacy and burglary.

The Trib reports that someone discovered the camera hidden behind rolls of toilet paper in a women’s bathroom at the Cleaveland/Price Inc. plant on Route 993. The plant manufactures electrical parts.

The discovery was made on Friday.

Investigators said four female employees were caught on the video camera without their consent.

The Trib also reports that the suspect can be seen on the motion-activated camera putting the device in the bathroom.

The company tells the newspaper that Traill is no longer working for them.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.

