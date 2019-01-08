Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, St. Clair Village, SWAT Situation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team were called to a home in St. Clair Village where a man barricaded himself inside Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fisher and Kohne Streets.

st clair village fisher street swat Man Barricades Himself Inside St. Clair Village Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say police went to the home to serve a warrant and the man refused to come out.

The SWAT team was then called in.

So far, no shots have been fired.

The incident ended shortly before 4 p.m. when police say they took the suspect into custody.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s