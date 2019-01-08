Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team were called to a home in St. Clair Village where a man barricaded himself inside Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the intersection of Fisher and Kohne Streets.
Officials say police went to the home to serve a warrant and the man refused to come out.
The SWAT team was then called in.
So far, no shots have been fired.
The incident ended shortly before 4 p.m. when police say they took the suspect into custody.
