PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the SWAT team were called to a home in St. Clair Village where a man barricaded himself inside Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fisher and Kohne Streets.

Officials say police went to the home to serve a warrant and the man refused to come out.

The SWAT team was then called in.

So far, no shots have been fired.

The incident ended shortly before 4 p.m. when police say they took the suspect into custody.

