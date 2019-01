Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The roof of a Sunoco gas station in Monroeville collapsed Tuesday evening.

Pictures from the scene of the gas station located at 1855 Haymaker Road shows the canopy covering the gas station collapsed on top of gas pumps and vehicle below.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

