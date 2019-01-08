Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police say two children were killed in an early morning house fire in South Union Township, Fayette County.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. along South Mount Vernon Avenue near Station Street in Uniontown.

Several crews were called to the scene.

According to state police, two children died in the fire. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

KDKA is working to learn what sparked the fire.

The investigation continues.

