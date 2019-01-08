  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams Avenue, House Fire, Local TV, Red Cross, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A family in West Mifflin was forced from their home after flames engulfed their house.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6800-block of Adams Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The 2-alarm fire did not injure anyone but forced four adults and two children from their home. The Red Cross of Greater Pa. stepped in to help the family with lodging, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s