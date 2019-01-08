Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A family in West Mifflin was forced from their home after flames engulfed their house.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6800-block of Adams Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

West Mifflin: 2-alarm residential structure fire – 6800 block of Adams Avenue. There are no injuries reported at this time. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 8, 2019

The 2-alarm fire did not injure anyone but forced four adults and two children from their home. The Red Cross of Greater Pa. stepped in to help the family with lodging, food and clothing.

The Red Cross responded to a single family house fire today in Allegheny County. 4 adults and 2 children in the 6800 blk of Adam's Ave, West Mifflin were given help with lodging, food & clothing. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) January 9, 2019

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

