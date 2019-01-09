PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears the Cleveland Browns are staying close to home for their next head coaching job.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says the Browns are hiring offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens as their next head coach.

Freddie Kitchens will be named new Browns head coach later today, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 9, 2019

Kitchens was one of several candidates to interview for the job, and in recent days it became clear that he was an inner-circle candidate along with Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Kitchens served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator from Week 8 on this past season, and oversaw improvement in the team’s offense, sparked by increased reliance on Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb. The Browns finished the year with a 7-8-1 record, their best since 2007.

It also appears Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Munchak will remain in Pittsburgh after sources tell CBS Denver that the Broncos are hiring Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their next head coach.