By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are looking for a “chicken graffiti vandal,” and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

According to police, the suspect spray painted the distinctive design of a chicken in the bathroom of a South Side pub, and may be responsible for other vandalism in the city.

Investigators say the incident at the South Side pub happened just after midnight on Dec. 1.

The suspect walked into Rugger’s Pub, ordered a drink and then went into the bathroom. After leaving the bathroom, he exited the bar.

He is described as a 21-year-old male with long brown hair.

chicken graffiti vandal Pittsburgh Police: ‘Chicken Graffiti Vandal’ Wanted

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

After customers began complaining of a strong smell coming from the bathroom, police say bar employees found the image of a chicken freshly spray painted on the wall and mirror.

Authorities say similar graffiti designs have been found in multiple spots on the South Side and Oakland.

chicken graffiti Pittsburgh Police: ‘Chicken Graffiti Vandal’ Wanted

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vandalism incidents is asked to call the police bureau’s Graffiti Squad at 412-495-6052.

