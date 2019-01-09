Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are looking for a “chicken graffiti vandal,” and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

According to police, the suspect spray painted the distinctive design of a chicken in the bathroom of a South Side pub, and may be responsible for other vandalism in the city.

Investigators say the incident at the South Side pub happened just after midnight on Dec. 1.

Graffiti Squad detectives with @PghPolice are looking for … (checks notes again) … a chicken graffiti vandal: pic.twitter.com/DpWaTIf76v — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 9, 2019

The suspect walked into Rugger’s Pub, ordered a drink and then went into the bathroom. After leaving the bathroom, he exited the bar.

He is described as a 21-year-old male with long brown hair.

After customers began complaining of a strong smell coming from the bathroom, police say bar employees found the image of a chicken freshly spray painted on the wall and mirror.

Authorities say similar graffiti designs have been found in multiple spots on the South Side and Oakland.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vandalism incidents is asked to call the police bureau’s Graffiti Squad at 412-495-6052.