PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Georgia Line is coming back to western Pennsylvania for a concert.
Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, will open for the country music superstars.
The “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour” is scheduled for Aug. 2 at KeyBank Pavilion.
Y’all knew it was comin! #CantSayIAintCountry Tour kickin’ off this summer baby! AND we’re bringing our buddies @DanAndShay @MorganCWallen @canaansmith and @HardyMusic out with us! Join our mailing list – don't miss out on pre-sales & on-sale announces: https://t.co/67pUGYN04Z pic.twitter.com/xFQftXZ8nZ
— Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 9, 2019
Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Jan. 18.
For more information on ticket sales, visit this link.