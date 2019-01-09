Filed Under:Burgettstown, Concert, Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, florida georgia line, KeyBank Pavilion, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Georgia Line is coming back to western Pennsylvania for a concert.

Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, will open for the country music superstars.

The “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour” is scheduled for Aug. 2 at KeyBank Pavilion.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Jan. 18.

For more information on ticket sales, visit this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s