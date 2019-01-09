Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local car dealership is offering a reward after a thief stole wheels and tires from vehicles over the weekend.

Hillview Motors took to Facebook to offer the reward. The dealership posted on social media saying that all the tires and rims were stolen off of two brand new 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

The thief left the trucks sitting on its frame.

The delarship is offering a $1,000 award for any information that leads to the return of the items and the arrest of the thief.