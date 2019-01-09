  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food Recall, Local TV, Recall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USDA issued a recall of nearly 2,000 pounds of raw pork sausage products from a factory in Ohio.

According to a release by the USDA, J.H. Routh Packing Co. in Sandusky, Ohio is recalling approximately 1,719 pounds of raw pork sausage that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

The products include raw ground pork bulk and link sausage links that were produced from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4. Shipments of recalled meat ended up on shelves in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Affected products include:

  • 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.
  • 5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

According to the USDA, the products being recalled should have the number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reported illnesses due to the recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s