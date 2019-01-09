Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USDA issued a recall of nearly 2,000 pounds of raw pork sausage products from a factory in Ohio.

According to a release by the USDA, J.H. Routh Packing Co. in Sandusky, Ohio is recalling approximately 1,719 pounds of raw pork sausage that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

The products include raw ground pork bulk and link sausage links that were produced from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4. Shipments of recalled meat ended up on shelves in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Affected products include:

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

According to the USDA, the products being recalled should have the number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reported illnesses due to the recall.