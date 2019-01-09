Comments (3)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making easy one-pot meals.
Baked Chicken with Orzo
For the Chicken:
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a small bowl, combine spices (oregano, paprika, coriander, salt and pepper.) Pat chicken dry, and season well with the spices (use clean hands to coat chicken with spices). Place seasoned chicken in a large bowl and add lemon juice. Set aside for 20 minutes or so while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
- When ready, in a 5-quart Dutch oven or a large oven-safe pot, heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil over medium-high until shimmering but not smoking.
- Add chicken and brown the chicken on both sides (about 8 to 10 minutes). Remove chicken pieces to a plate.
- In the same pot, add green bell pepper slices and sear on either side. Remove and place with the chicken.
- If needed, add another tablespoon extra virgin olive oil. Add chopped onions and red peppers, cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until soft. Add garlic, and cook another 30 seconds, then, add plum tomatoes, broth, spices, and a dash of kosher salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then add the orzo pasta.
- Nestle the chicken pieces, and top with the green bell pepper slices.
- Transfer the pot to heated oven. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes or so. Remove from oven, cover and let sit 5 minutes undisturbed (orzo will absorb any juices.)
- Before serving, drizzle a little extra virgin olive oil, and garnish with fresh parsley and feta, if you like.
Mediterranean Salad
Red Wine Vinaigrette:
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch crushed red pepper
Salad:
- 12 ounces marinated artichoke quarters, drained and halved lengthwise
- 10-1/2 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 ounces ciliegine mozzarella (cherry-size mozzarella balls), halved
- 6 ounces pitted medium black olives, drained
- 1 head romaine lettuce, quartered lengthwise and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 5 ounces spring mix lettuce
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- Kosher salt
Directions:
- For the vinaigrette: In a jar, combine the vinegar, oil, shallot, honey, mustard, salt and crushed red pepper. Seal with a lid and shake until emulsified. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- For the salad: Combine the artichokes, tomatoes, mozzarella and olives in a salad bowl. Toss with 1/3 cup vinaigrette. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes and up to 1 hour.
- When ready to serve, add the romaine, spring mix, basil and oregano and season with salt. Serve immediately.
Serves: 8
I’m thinking that this recipe was not properly proofed. Ingredients for the chicken call for beef tenderloin. The spices in the directions do not reconcile with those listed in the ingredients.
Yes, the whole recipe for the chicken is wrong.
Please update the recipe. This is clearly incorrect as the “Chicken” part calls for a beef tenderloin and there’s no mention of plum tomatoes, broth, etc.