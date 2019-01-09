Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials at Taylor Allderdice High School say they will increase security after a social media threat circulated the web.

A picture obtained by KDKA did not specifically include a threat but suggests the threat may stem from an incident involving a student in a fight an area CoGo’s gas station.

Ebony Pugh, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement to KDKA:

“We are aware of rumors related to an unsubstantiated threat. The safety of our students is a top priority. While no evidence of a threat has been found, we are working closely with School and City Police, as well as Allderdice staff to ensure student safety. As an added precaution, for the remainder of the week, additional law enforcement personnel will be on site during arrival, dismissal, and throughout each day.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details