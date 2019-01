Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new procedure is being touted as a breakthrough for treating enlarged prostate.

It’s called a UroLift.

It puts pressure on the prostate to keep patients from constantly feeling like they need to use the bathroom.

Doctors say early data shows consistent, lasting results.

There are several doctors in the Pittsburgh area that perform the procedure.

