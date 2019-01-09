Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The board of education in Harrison County, West Virginia, has voted to allow the conditional return of an assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender high school student.

The Exponent Telegram reports the board voted Tuesday to allow Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood to return to his role next month if he meets a set of undisclosed requirements.

Fifteen-year-old student Michael Critchfield said Livengood harassed him in a bathroom in November and ordered him to use the urinal before saying, “You freak me out.”

Livengood was suspended with pay on Dec. 18 for four days before the school’s holiday break. The board decided he should remain suspended without pay until February.

Superintendent Mark Manchin promised diversity training to prevent similar incidents.

