PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is coming back to town for a concert.
The Pittsburgh native usually plays KeyBank Pavilion, but this time, it’ll be an indoor show at Stage AE on the North Shore.
He’ll appear with rapper Curren$y.
NEW SHOW / @wizkhalifa & @CurrenSy_Spitta: 2009 Tour on March 2nd! Tickets on sale Friday! https://t.co/wFesKOFccL pic.twitter.com/g9sz4RacMv
— Stage AE (@Stage_AE) January 9, 2019
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 2. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 11.
For more information on how to buy tickets, visit Stage AE’s website here.