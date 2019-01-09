Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is coming back to town for a concert.

The Pittsburgh native usually plays KeyBank Pavilion, but this time, it’ll be an indoor show at Stage AE on the North Shore.

He’ll appear with rapper Curren$y.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 2. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 11.

For more information on how to buy tickets, visit Stage AE’s website here.